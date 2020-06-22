8675 Susie Street

Amenities

Large 2 Bedroom Trailer - Come See Your New Home Today - Your search ends now! Large 2 bedroom 1 bath home available now! Priced to rent immediately!



Located right across the street from a large park perfect for families with children. Private lot has huge backyard and front yard, perfect for relaxing and spending time in the sun.



Close to downtown and NAS JAX making your work commute a breeze!



You’ll love the open kitchen space and large living room. Both bedrooms are tucked away in the back of the home for privacy. And ample closet space provided in the hallway. Come see today!



Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.



(RLNE5855797)