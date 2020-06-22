All apartments in Jacksonville
8675 Susie Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

8675 Susie Street

8675 Susie Street · (904) 677-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8675 Susie Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8675 Susie Street · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 2 Bedroom Trailer - Come See Your New Home Today - Your search ends now! Large 2 bedroom 1 bath home available now! Priced to rent immediately!

Located right across the street from a large park perfect for families with children. Private lot has huge backyard and front yard, perfect for relaxing and spending time in the sun.

Close to downtown and NAS JAX making your work commute a breeze!

You’ll love the open kitchen space and large living room. Both bedrooms are tucked away in the back of the home for privacy. And ample closet space provided in the hallway. Come see today!

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

(RLNE5855797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8675 Susie Street have any available units?
8675 Susie Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8675 Susie Street currently offering any rent specials?
8675 Susie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8675 Susie Street pet-friendly?
No, 8675 Susie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8675 Susie Street offer parking?
No, 8675 Susie Street does not offer parking.
Does 8675 Susie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8675 Susie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8675 Susie Street have a pool?
No, 8675 Susie Street does not have a pool.
Does 8675 Susie Street have accessible units?
No, 8675 Susie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8675 Susie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8675 Susie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8675 Susie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8675 Susie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
