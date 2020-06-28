865 Jackson Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your search for the perfect home ends here! Located just 20 minutes from the beach and close to shopping and dining with super-quick access to E Beltway 295 you can stay close to the action while providing easy rest and relaxation. Large windows and skylights bring in plenty of natural light, ultimately saving you plenty of cash on utilities and giving you that one less thing to worry about. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings raise overhead space, making the home feel bigger and letting you take that deep, cleansing breath each time you walk through the door. A screened lanai adds extra space to entertain family and friends, while the stunning master bedroom provides you with the perfect retreat from day-to-day stresses. Come see this beauty and cross “dream home” off your list NOW! Schedule a private tour today!