8397 Candlewood Cove Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

This beautiful recently renovated home has plenty of room for everyone. Enjoy the cool breeze out back on the cover patio or large backyard for gatherings. With 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath and a loft space the opportunities for entertainment are endless. From the new wood flooring and fresh paint don't miss your chance to call this gem home!! Pets conditional.