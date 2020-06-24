This beautiful recently renovated home has plenty of room for everyone. Enjoy the cool breeze out back on the cover patio or large backyard for gatherings. With 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath and a loft space the opportunities for entertainment are endless. From the new wood flooring and fresh paint don't miss your chance to call this gem home!! Pets conditional.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8397 Candlewood Cove Trl have any available units?
8397 Candlewood Cove Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.