Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

8314 Staghorn Rd

8314 Staghorn Road · No Longer Available
Location

8314 Staghorn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0831a8b03a ---- Spacious three bedroom, two bath home in the Chimney Lakes community. Home is at the end of the street with a large green space next door. Open floor plan -- living room has soaring ceilings and a stone fireplace and opens to the dining area and kitchen. Sliding glass doors in the dining/living area take you to the large screened porch and the large fenced backyard beyond. Pets okay with $350 increase in security deposit, pet application, vet records, and renters insurance with pet liability rider. APPLICATION FEE $50.00 ADMIN. FEE $50.00 Fenced Backyard Laminate Floors Screened Patio Two Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8314 Staghorn Rd have any available units?
8314 Staghorn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8314 Staghorn Rd have?
Some of 8314 Staghorn Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8314 Staghorn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8314 Staghorn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8314 Staghorn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8314 Staghorn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8314 Staghorn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8314 Staghorn Rd offers parking.
Does 8314 Staghorn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8314 Staghorn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8314 Staghorn Rd have a pool?
No, 8314 Staghorn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8314 Staghorn Rd have accessible units?
No, 8314 Staghorn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8314 Staghorn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8314 Staghorn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
