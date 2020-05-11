8314 Staghorn Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0831a8b03a ---- Spacious three bedroom, two bath home in the Chimney Lakes community. Home is at the end of the street with a large green space next door. Open floor plan -- living room has soaring ceilings and a stone fireplace and opens to the dining area and kitchen. Sliding glass doors in the dining/living area take you to the large screened porch and the large fenced backyard beyond. Pets okay with $350 increase in security deposit, pet application, vet records, and renters insurance with pet liability rider. APPLICATION FEE $50.00 ADMIN. FEE $50.00 Fenced Backyard Laminate Floors Screened Patio Two Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hook Ups