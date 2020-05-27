8310 Cross Timbers Dr W

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2ff9f90fb ----

After registering, you will receive an access code to the lockbox to visit the home at the time of your choosing. Newly Renovated Beautiful POOL Home!!! All new carpet and ceramic tile through out the entire home,Freshly painted inside and out. Relax in your private Sparkling pool during the hot summer days; Private fenced in backyard. Wine & Dine your guests in the Formal Dining room, which opens to spacious Great Room with stone fireplace.The Great room leads out to a screened lanai and in-ground pool. The backyard is waiting for lots of cookouts and fun gathering with friends and family. Kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances with mosaic back-splash. Move in ready. Pool maintenance included in the rental price.



