All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8310 Cross Timbers Dr W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8310 Cross Timbers Dr W

8310 Cross Timbers Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8310 Cross Timbers Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2ff9f90fb ----
After registering, you will receive an access code to the lockbox to visit the home at the time of your choosing. Newly Renovated Beautiful POOL Home!!! All new carpet and ceramic tile through out the entire home,Freshly painted inside and out. Relax in your private Sparkling pool during the hot summer days; Private fenced in backyard. Wine & Dine your guests in the Formal Dining room, which opens to spacious Great Room with stone fireplace.The Great room leads out to a screened lanai and in-ground pool. The backyard is waiting for lots of cookouts and fun gathering with friends and family. Kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances with mosaic back-splash. Move in ready. Pool maintenance included in the rental price.

Attached 2 Car Garage
Blinds
Carpet
Garage
Large Backyard
Plenty Of Storage
Pool
Washer/ Dryer Hookups
Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W have any available units?
8310 Cross Timbers Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W have?
Some of 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
8310 Cross Timbers Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W pet-friendly?
No, 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W offers parking.
Does 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W have a pool?
Yes, 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W has a pool.
Does 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W have accessible units?
No, 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8310 Cross Timbers Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia