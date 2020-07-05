All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8142 Settlers Landing Trail North

8142 N Settlers Landing Trl · No Longer Available
Location

8142 N Settlers Landing Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 9/15/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North have any available units?
8142 Settlers Landing Trail North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North currently offering any rent specials?
8142 Settlers Landing Trail North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North is pet friendly.
Does 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North offer parking?
No, 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North does not offer parking.
Does 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North have a pool?
No, 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North does not have a pool.
Does 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North have accessible units?
No, 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North does not have accessible units.
Does 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8142 Settlers Landing Trail North does not have units with air conditioning.

