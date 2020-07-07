8140 WAKEFIELD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located one block from the Trout River, walking distance to Fisherman Marina, Seafarers Marina and Bill Dye Marina. This is a two story single family home, with a one car garage, inside laundry built in 1990. Updated tile floors on the first floor, vaulted ceilings open to the 2nd floor, stone fireplace, breakfast bar. All three bedrooms are located upstairs along with the Master bath and hall bath. A half bath is off the foyer on the first floor. The 3rd bedroom is an open loft style. Covered front porch with rails, open patio on the back outside the French doors. No pets, please.