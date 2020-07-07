All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

8140 WAKEFIELD AVE

8140 Wakefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8140 Wakefield Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located one block from the Trout River, walking distance to Fisherman Marina, Seafarers Marina and Bill Dye Marina. This is a two story single family home, with a one car garage, inside laundry built in 1990. Updated tile floors on the first floor, vaulted ceilings open to the 2nd floor, stone fireplace, breakfast bar. All three bedrooms are located upstairs along with the Master bath and hall bath. A half bath is off the foyer on the first floor. The 3rd bedroom is an open loft style. Covered front porch with rails, open patio on the back outside the French doors. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE have any available units?
8140 WAKEFIELD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE have?
Some of 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8140 WAKEFIELD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE offers parking.
Does 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE have a pool?
No, 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8140 WAKEFIELD AVE has units with dishwashers.

