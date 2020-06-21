All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019

8008 Santillo Drive

8008 Santillo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8008 Santillo Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change, Please do not disturb our current residents.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Santillo Drive have any available units?
8008 Santillo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8008 Santillo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Santillo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Santillo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8008 Santillo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8008 Santillo Drive offer parking?
No, 8008 Santillo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8008 Santillo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Santillo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Santillo Drive have a pool?
No, 8008 Santillo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Santillo Drive have accessible units?
No, 8008 Santillo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Santillo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8008 Santillo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8008 Santillo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8008 Santillo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
