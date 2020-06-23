7932 Dale Court

Amenities

microwave internet access furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Single occupancy (no couples) rooms for rent furnished. images shown are for three different rooms. this is a rooming home, bathrooms shared and also kitchen. room comes complete with mini fridge, microwave, bed, and tv if you do not have one. utilities cable and wifi are included in rent, all you pay is $550 per month.no couplesno drugs or dramano pets allowedmust have reliable source of income and proof of employment. bank account strongly preferred and must be able to make rent payments electronically (cashapp,venmo, paypal, or ach auto pay)$300 deposit required up front, no exceptions.

Contact us to schedule a showing.