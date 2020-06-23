All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7932 Dale Court

7932 Dale Court · No Longer Available
Location

7932 Dale Court, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills

Amenities

microwave
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Single occupancy (no couples) rooms for rent furnished. images shown are for three different rooms. this is a rooming home, bathrooms shared and also kitchen. room comes complete with mini fridge, microwave, bed, and tv if you do not have one. utilities cable and wifi are included in rent, all you pay is $550 per month.no couplesno drugs or dramano pets allowedmust have reliable source of income and proof of employment. bank account strongly preferred and must be able to make rent payments electronically (cashapp,venmo, paypal, or ach auto pay)$300 deposit required up front, no exceptions.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7932 Dale Court have any available units?
7932 Dale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7932 Dale Court have?
Some of 7932 Dale Court's amenities include microwave, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7932 Dale Court currently offering any rent specials?
7932 Dale Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7932 Dale Court pet-friendly?
No, 7932 Dale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7932 Dale Court offer parking?
No, 7932 Dale Court does not offer parking.
Does 7932 Dale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7932 Dale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7932 Dale Court have a pool?
No, 7932 Dale Court does not have a pool.
Does 7932 Dale Court have accessible units?
No, 7932 Dale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7932 Dale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7932 Dale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
