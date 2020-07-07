728 Acosta St

Amenities
Beautiful Riverside Bungalow with Garage!
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 01 MOVE-IN. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, PLUS office! Super cute move-in ready Bungalow in the heart of Historic Riverside! New Roof and HVAC, freshly painted, NO CARPET! Washer and dryer included. Located just a short walk or bike ride from the dining and coffee shops on Stockton and other local hotspots nearby! Corner lot with great yard space on each side for your pets! PET FRIENDLY.
