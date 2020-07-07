Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Beautiful Riverside Bungalow with Garage! - Property Id: 309020



COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 01 MOVE-IN. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, PLUS office! Super cute move-in ready Bungalow in the heart of Historic Riverside! New Roof and HVAC, freshly painted, NO CARPET! Washer and dryer included. Located just a short walk or bike ride from the dining and coffee shops on Stockton and other local hotspots nearby! Corner lot with great yard space on each side for your pets! PET FRIENDLY.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/728-acosta-st-jacksonville-fl/309020

