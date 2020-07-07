All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

728 Acosta St

728 Acosta Street · (860) 836-5688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

728 Acosta Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful Riverside Bungalow with Garage! - Property Id: 309020

COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 01 MOVE-IN. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, PLUS office! Super cute move-in ready Bungalow in the heart of Historic Riverside! New Roof and HVAC, freshly painted, NO CARPET! Washer and dryer included. Located just a short walk or bike ride from the dining and coffee shops on Stockton and other local hotspots nearby! Corner lot with great yard space on each side for your pets! PET FRIENDLY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/728-acosta-st-jacksonville-fl/309020
Property Id 309020

(RLNE5962463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Acosta St have any available units?
728 Acosta St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Acosta St have?
Some of 728 Acosta St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Acosta St currently offering any rent specials?
728 Acosta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Acosta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Acosta St is pet friendly.
Does 728 Acosta St offer parking?
Yes, 728 Acosta St offers parking.
Does 728 Acosta St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 Acosta St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Acosta St have a pool?
No, 728 Acosta St does not have a pool.
Does 728 Acosta St have accessible units?
No, 728 Acosta St does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Acosta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Acosta St has units with dishwashers.
