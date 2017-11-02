All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7128 Prestwick Cir N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7128 Prestwick Cir N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7128 Prestwick Cir N

7128 N Prestwick Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7128 N Prestwick Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
pet friendly
***This is a room within an occupied home***
Students and Military deposit free

This is a roomy townhouse located in Argyle Forest, 10 minutes away from NAS Jax, and 5 min away from Malls and shopping centers.

I currently live here alone with my loving trained German Shepherd Hera! I am a 22 year old male in the military, very quite, and never home. Looking for a roommate who is orderly, clean and doesn't mind dogs.

The room for rent is the master bedroom in this town house and is very spacious. Has a full private bathroom, and a huge closet. Although not shown in the photos a queen size bed will be provided if needed.

The total house has 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 restrooms. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, and the master bedroom is across a hall and from the other 2 rooms.

Shared spaces will be the entirety of the downstairs portion of the house, which includes:
Living room, Dining room, Kitchen,Bathroom, Closets, and the outside patio.

Bills, all bills are included with your monthly payment of $775. This includes:
Wifi, Water, Electricity, Home security, Water purification, Trash, ect...

All in all if you don't mind living with a man and his dog it's a very good location, very clean and welcoming place to live. There is still much not listed here so if you have any additional question please text or call anytime of the day.

(904) 258-0296

Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7128 Prestwick Cir N have any available units?
7128 Prestwick Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7128 Prestwick Cir N have?
Some of 7128 Prestwick Cir N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7128 Prestwick Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
7128 Prestwick Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7128 Prestwick Cir N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7128 Prestwick Cir N is pet friendly.
Does 7128 Prestwick Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 7128 Prestwick Cir N offers parking.
Does 7128 Prestwick Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7128 Prestwick Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7128 Prestwick Cir N have a pool?
No, 7128 Prestwick Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 7128 Prestwick Cir N have accessible units?
No, 7128 Prestwick Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 7128 Prestwick Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7128 Prestwick Cir N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia