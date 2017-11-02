7128 Prestwick Cir N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking internet access pet friendly

***This is a room within an occupied home***

Students and Military deposit free



This is a roomy townhouse located in Argyle Forest, 10 minutes away from NAS Jax, and 5 min away from Malls and shopping centers.



I currently live here alone with my loving trained German Shepherd Hera! I am a 22 year old male in the military, very quite, and never home. Looking for a roommate who is orderly, clean and doesn't mind dogs.



The room for rent is the master bedroom in this town house and is very spacious. Has a full private bathroom, and a huge closet. Although not shown in the photos a queen size bed will be provided if needed.



The total house has 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 restrooms. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, and the master bedroom is across a hall and from the other 2 rooms.



Shared spaces will be the entirety of the downstairs portion of the house, which includes:

Living room, Dining room, Kitchen,Bathroom, Closets, and the outside patio.



Bills, all bills are included with your monthly payment of $775. This includes:

Wifi, Water, Electricity, Home security, Water purification, Trash, ect...



All in all if you don't mind living with a man and his dog it's a very good location, very clean and welcoming place to live. There is still much not listed here so if you have any additional question please text or call anytime of the day.



(904) 258-0296



Thank you