Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GROVE PARK HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points, 95S to US-90 toward beaches, stay on Atlantic Blvd to right on Agnue Ave, to left on Silver Lake Ter, to property on left. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R), laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, front porch, laminate wood flooring, and CHA, off street parking, approx. 1200sf, $1,025 security deposit, 1 yr lease, may consider pet w/NRPF, [AVL PM lr] available now.