7057 Sonora Drive North

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for lots of room and on the Westside... You must see this 4 bedrooms, with new carpet in the bedrooms... beautiful tile floors every place else. Spacious living and family rooms. For the chef in the family, this kitchen has it all at your fingertips. Black appliances. The pantry has fold out storage areas so you can put more in your pantry behind these fold out sections. Don't wait, this home is priced right and will not last long. Backyard completely fenced. Close to I-295 and shopping. This home has over 1600 SqFt of living space!! Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.