Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:51 PM

7057 Sonora Drive North

7057 Sonora Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

7057 Sonora Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for lots of room and on the Westside... You must see this 4 bedrooms, with new carpet in the bedrooms... beautiful tile floors every place else. Spacious living and family rooms. For the chef in the family, this kitchen has it all at your fingertips. Black appliances. The pantry has fold out storage areas so you can put more in your pantry behind these fold out sections. Don't wait, this home is priced right and will not last long. Backyard completely fenced. Close to I-295 and shopping. This home has over 1600 SqFt of living space!! Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7057 Sonora Drive North have any available units?
7057 Sonora Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7057 Sonora Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
7057 Sonora Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7057 Sonora Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7057 Sonora Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 7057 Sonora Drive North offer parking?
No, 7057 Sonora Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 7057 Sonora Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7057 Sonora Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7057 Sonora Drive North have a pool?
No, 7057 Sonora Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 7057 Sonora Drive North have accessible units?
No, 7057 Sonora Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 7057 Sonora Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7057 Sonora Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7057 Sonora Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7057 Sonora Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

