All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7049 Bowers Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7049 Bowers Creek Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7049 Bowers Creek Drive

7049 Bowers Creek Drive · (855) 530-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7049 Bowers Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7049 Bowers Creek Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7049 Bowers Creek Drive Available 08/10/20 Like New Home in longleaf! - Practically NEW in the wonderful community of Longleaf Pine! Offering three bedrooms and two bathrooms, tile floors, and updated kitchen. Large living space with dining area and breakfast off of island. Large master with en suite. Covered Screened in Patio with large yard. Perfect place to enjoy the summer evenings or your morning coffee! Access to the wonderful amenities of Longleaf. Minutes to NAS Jax, Oakleaf, and Major Highways of Jacksonville!

(RLNE5894293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7049 Bowers Creek Drive have any available units?
7049 Bowers Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7049 Bowers Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7049 Bowers Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7049 Bowers Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7049 Bowers Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7049 Bowers Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 7049 Bowers Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7049 Bowers Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7049 Bowers Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7049 Bowers Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7049 Bowers Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7049 Bowers Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7049 Bowers Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7049 Bowers Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7049 Bowers Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7049 Bowers Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7049 Bowers Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7049 Bowers Creek Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity