in unit laundry new construction

Welcome home to your brand new 4/2 in the Villages of Westport- Devinston! The paint is barely dry on this new construction beauty! The open concept is great for entertaining and offers a split bedroom plan. The slider opens up to a HUGE fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer included! Contact us today for your private showing. This one wont last!