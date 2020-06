Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**Right in the heart of the Southside area -- A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a loft in Pottsburgh Crossing. This townhouse boasts over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space and has beautiful wood floors throughout. It is an end unit with attached garage. Kitchen has nice stainless steel appliances! Private patio off the back of the unit. Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.Good Credit Only. No co-signors/guarantors please.