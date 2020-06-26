All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6621 ARANCIO DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6621 ARANCIO DR
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

6621 ARANCIO DR

6621 Arancio Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6621 Arancio Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated with beautiful high end laminate flooring in living area , has tile foyer, luxury vinyl planks in bedrooms and new red carpet in master bedroom., with nice size family room with vaulted ceiling and features a brick fireplace and opens to the large fenced backyard. Eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath sporting a large upgraded walk-in shower and garden tub. Two car garage and inside laundry roomThis is not your typical rental and will not last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 ARANCIO DR have any available units?
6621 ARANCIO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6621 ARANCIO DR have?
Some of 6621 ARANCIO DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 ARANCIO DR currently offering any rent specials?
6621 ARANCIO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 ARANCIO DR pet-friendly?
No, 6621 ARANCIO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6621 ARANCIO DR offer parking?
Yes, 6621 ARANCIO DR offers parking.
Does 6621 ARANCIO DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 ARANCIO DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 ARANCIO DR have a pool?
No, 6621 ARANCIO DR does not have a pool.
Does 6621 ARANCIO DR have accessible units?
No, 6621 ARANCIO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 ARANCIO DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6621 ARANCIO DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia