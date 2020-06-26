6621 ARANCIO DR

Amenities
Newly renovated with beautiful high end laminate flooring in living area , has tile foyer, luxury vinyl planks in bedrooms and new red carpet in master bedroom., with nice size family room with vaulted ceiling and features a brick fireplace and opens to the large fenced backyard. Eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath sporting a large upgraded walk-in shower and garden tub. Two car garage and inside laundry roomThis is not your typical rental and will not last long