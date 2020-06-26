6621 ARANCIO DR

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated with beautiful high end laminate flooring in living area , has tile foyer, luxury vinyl planks in bedrooms and new red carpet in master bedroom., with nice size family room with vaulted ceiling and features a brick fireplace and opens to the large fenced backyard. Eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath sporting a large upgraded walk-in shower and garden tub. Two car garage and inside laundry roomThis is not your typical rental and will not last long