Jacksonville, FL
6553 GENTLE OAKS DR
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

6553 GENTLE OAKS DR

6553 South Gentle Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6553 South Gentle Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT ** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent! This property includes 1,292 sq ft of living space, two-car garage, fenced back yard and so much more! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and an eat-in space. Ceramic tile in the main living areas for easy clean up and carpet in the bedrooms. Both bathrooms offer gorgeous granite counters and neutral paint scheme throughout. Master includes vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closet and step in shower. Situated on a Lake with a fully fenced back yard. Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $13/month. Small pets under 20lbs considered. 2 max. $15/mo pet rent (per pet) ** long term lease options available **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR have any available units?
6553 GENTLE OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR have?
Some of 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
6553 GENTLE OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR is pet friendly.
Does 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR offer parking?
Yes, 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR offers parking.
Does 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR have a pool?
No, 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR does not have a pool.
Does 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6553 GENTLE OAKS DR has units with dishwashers.

