6553 GENTLE OAKS DR

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT ** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent! This property includes 1,292 sq ft of living space, two-car garage, fenced back yard and so much more! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and an eat-in space. Ceramic tile in the main living areas for easy clean up and carpet in the bedrooms. Both bathrooms offer gorgeous granite counters and neutral paint scheme throughout. Master includes vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closet and step in shower. Situated on a Lake with a fully fenced back yard. Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $13/month. Small pets under 20lbs considered. 2 max. $15/mo pet rent (per pet) ** long term lease options available **