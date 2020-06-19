All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6533 Burgundy Road South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6533 Burgundy Road South
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:40 PM

6533 Burgundy Road South

6533 Burgundy Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cedar Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6533 Burgundy Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 Burgundy Road South have any available units?
6533 Burgundy Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6533 Burgundy Road South currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Burgundy Road South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Burgundy Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6533 Burgundy Road South is pet friendly.
Does 6533 Burgundy Road South offer parking?
No, 6533 Burgundy Road South does not offer parking.
Does 6533 Burgundy Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 Burgundy Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Burgundy Road South have a pool?
Yes, 6533 Burgundy Road South has a pool.
Does 6533 Burgundy Road South have accessible units?
No, 6533 Burgundy Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Burgundy Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6533 Burgundy Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6533 Burgundy Road South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6533 Burgundy Road South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia