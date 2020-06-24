648 PURCELL DRIVE

Amenities

Three Bedroom Home in Crystal Spring, 1/2 off First Months Rent - ** Move-in Special - 1/2 off the first full months rent ** This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a large corner lot in Crystal Springs.. Home has carpet through out. Kitchen equipped with appliances, eat in space in kitchen, great room with a fireplace. Large master bedroom, Master bathroom has a large tile shower. Sit on your back screen patio. Crystal Springs is located on the West part of Jacksonville. Easy access to I-10 interstate, convenient location.



Available NOW

Application fee is $50 Each

$300 Non-Refundable pet fee w/owner approval / Breed Restrictions



