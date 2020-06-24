All apartments in Jacksonville
648 PURCELL DRIVE
648 PURCELL DRIVE

648 Purcell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

648 Purcell Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Home in Crystal Spring, 1/2 off First Months Rent - ** Move-in Special - 1/2 off the first full months rent ** This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a large corner lot in Crystal Springs.. Home has carpet through out. Kitchen equipped with appliances, eat in space in kitchen, great room with a fireplace. Large master bedroom, Master bathroom has a large tile shower. Sit on your back screen patio. Crystal Springs is located on the West part of Jacksonville. Easy access to I-10 interstate, convenient location.

Available NOW
Application fee is $50 Each
$300 Non-Refundable pet fee w/owner approval / Breed Restrictions

(RLNE1867362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 PURCELL DRIVE have any available units?
648 PURCELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 PURCELL DRIVE have?
Some of 648 PURCELL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 PURCELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
648 PURCELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 PURCELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 648 PURCELL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 648 PURCELL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 648 PURCELL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 648 PURCELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 PURCELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 PURCELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 648 PURCELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 648 PURCELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 648 PURCELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 648 PURCELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 PURCELL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
