Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:27 PM

6441 Diamond Leaf Court North

6441 Diamond Leaf Court North · No Longer Available
Location

6441 Diamond Leaf Court North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this charming all tile split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home with bonus room. The flowing floorplan includes vaulted ceilings in the living area, pendant lighting in the dining area, and a covered patio allows extra space out back to enjoy the large fenced back yard. The updated and modern kitchen includes all the major appliances, stylish granite counter-tops, tiled back splash and a large pantry. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet while the bath features a skylight for plenty of natural light and low entry shower. Plenty of additional storage space included in the large shed in the back yard. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North have any available units?
6441 Diamond Leaf Court North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North have?
Some of 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North currently offering any rent specials?
6441 Diamond Leaf Court North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North is pet friendly.
Does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North offer parking?
No, 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North does not offer parking.
Does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North have a pool?
No, 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North does not have a pool.
Does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North have accessible units?
No, 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North does not have units with dishwashers.

