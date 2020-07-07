6441 Diamond Leaf Court North

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come home to this charming all tile split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home with bonus room. The flowing floorplan includes vaulted ceilings in the living area, pendant lighting in the dining area, and a covered patio allows extra space out back to enjoy the large fenced back yard. The updated and modern kitchen includes all the major appliances, stylish granite counter-tops, tiled back splash and a large pantry. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet while the bath features a skylight for plenty of natural light and low entry shower. Plenty of additional storage space included in the large shed in the back yard. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.