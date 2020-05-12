All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM

6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

6355 Autumn Berry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6355 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Very Clean and Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage in Gated Hawthorn. 2 Story Townhome With a Spacious Living Room and Dining Room with Wood Floors, Open Floorplan. Kitchen Features Corian Countertops, 42' Maple Cabinets, Ceramic Tile. Split Floorplan Upstairs Featuring Owners Suite with Lots of Natural Light Garden Bath With Separate Shower and Large Walk In Closet. 2-car Garage and Screened Lanai. Washer & Dryer Included! Large Pool and Clubhouse with Fitness Facility. Home Backs Up to Julington Creek Preserve. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have any available units?
6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have?
Some of 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers parking.
Does 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has units with dishwashers.
