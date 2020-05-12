6355 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Very Clean and Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage in Gated Hawthorn. 2 Story Townhome With a Spacious Living Room and Dining Room with Wood Floors, Open Floorplan. Kitchen Features Corian Countertops, 42' Maple Cabinets, Ceramic Tile. Split Floorplan Upstairs Featuring Owners Suite with Lots of Natural Light Garden Bath With Separate Shower and Large Walk In Closet. 2-car Garage and Screened Lanai. Washer & Dryer Included! Large Pool and Clubhouse with Fitness Facility. Home Backs Up to Julington Creek Preserve. Available Immediately.