All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6319 Holly Bay Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6319 Holly Bay Dr
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

6319 Holly Bay Dr

6319 Holly Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lake Lucina
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6319 Holly Bay Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b19e960081 ---- Come see this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath recently remodeled home! Features vinyl plank and tile floors, updated kitchen with tile backsplash, tile showers and MUCH MORE!! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 Holly Bay Dr have any available units?
6319 Holly Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6319 Holly Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6319 Holly Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 Holly Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6319 Holly Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6319 Holly Bay Dr offer parking?
No, 6319 Holly Bay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6319 Holly Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 Holly Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 Holly Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 6319 Holly Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6319 Holly Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 6319 Holly Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 Holly Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6319 Holly Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6319 Holly Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6319 Holly Bay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia