Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6214 High Tide Blvd
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:13 PM

6214 High Tide Blvd

6214 High Tide Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6214 High Tide Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated end unit ready for immediate move in! Located in Sumerlin at Bartram Park you can enjoy the security of a gated community, large pool, and indoor gym all conveniently close to I-95 and I-295 so you’re just minutes away from everything. The beautifully bright open first floor is neutrally finished and ready for you to easily transform the space with your unique touches. Mix both meals and memories in the fully equipped kitchen that seamlessly connects the dining and living rooms to allow for more meaningful moments with loved ones. Unwind on the screened in back porch providing a private oasis where you can enjoy the sights and sounds of nature in comfort. An additional loft space upstairs is ideal for your home office or hobby area so you can keep clutter in its place. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 High Tide Blvd have any available units?
6214 High Tide Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 High Tide Blvd have?
Some of 6214 High Tide Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 High Tide Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6214 High Tide Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 High Tide Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6214 High Tide Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6214 High Tide Blvd offer parking?
No, 6214 High Tide Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6214 High Tide Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6214 High Tide Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 High Tide Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6214 High Tide Blvd has a pool.
Does 6214 High Tide Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6214 High Tide Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 High Tide Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6214 High Tide Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
