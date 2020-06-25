6214 High Tide Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated end unit ready for immediate move in! Located in Sumerlin at Bartram Park you can enjoy the security of a gated community, large pool, and indoor gym all conveniently close to I-95 and I-295 so you’re just minutes away from everything. The beautifully bright open first floor is neutrally finished and ready for you to easily transform the space with your unique touches. Mix both meals and memories in the fully equipped kitchen that seamlessly connects the dining and living rooms to allow for more meaningful moments with loved ones. Unwind on the screened in back porch providing a private oasis where you can enjoy the sights and sounds of nature in comfort. An additional loft space upstairs is ideal for your home office or hobby area so you can keep clutter in its place. Schedule your showing today!