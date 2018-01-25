6118 Post Oak Road West

Amenities

Enjoy our New Years Special! 25% off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by January 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



You’ll loving living in this beautiful, recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Jacksonville! The gated entryway welcomes you into the spacious Living Room, which boasts the gorgeous hardwood flooring and textured ceilings you’ll find throughout the home. The Master suite features 2 closets, a private bathroom, and enough space to get comfortable and relax after a long day. The updated kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and white satin cabinets. Seamlessly connected to the kitchen is the Dining Room, which features a sliding glass door that introduces plenty of natural light into the home and provides access to the fenced-in backyard, patio, and your own private swimming pool!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups and Private Driveway. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Head to our website now to schedule your self-guided tour: https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.