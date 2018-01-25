All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

6118 Post Oak Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Enjoy our New Years Special! 25% off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by January 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

You’ll loving living in this beautiful, recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Jacksonville! The gated entryway welcomes you into the spacious Living Room, which boasts the gorgeous hardwood flooring and textured ceilings you’ll find throughout the home. The Master suite features 2 closets, a private bathroom, and enough space to get comfortable and relax after a long day. The updated kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and white satin cabinets. Seamlessly connected to the kitchen is the Dining Room, which features a sliding glass door that introduces plenty of natural light into the home and provides access to the fenced-in backyard, patio, and your own private swimming pool!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups and Private Driveway. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Head to our website now to schedule your self-guided tour: https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php 
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 Post Oak Road West have any available units?
6118 Post Oak Road West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6118 Post Oak Road West have?
Some of 6118 Post Oak Road West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 Post Oak Road West currently offering any rent specials?
6118 Post Oak Road West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 Post Oak Road West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6118 Post Oak Road West is pet friendly.
Does 6118 Post Oak Road West offer parking?
No, 6118 Post Oak Road West does not offer parking.
Does 6118 Post Oak Road West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 Post Oak Road West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 Post Oak Road West have a pool?
Yes, 6118 Post Oak Road West has a pool.
Does 6118 Post Oak Road West have accessible units?
No, 6118 Post Oak Road West does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 Post Oak Road West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6118 Post Oak Road West does not have units with dishwashers.

