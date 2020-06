Amenities

in unit laundry bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill

BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER WITH THIS HOME! - This home is gorgeous! 3 bedroom 1 bath. Like brand new on the inside. Huge backyard! Great for grilling and entertaining. Must see this home.



This home won't last long so please call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT and set up a viewing now! 904-302-9020 X107.



$50 Application Fee

$95 Admin Fee



(RLNE4832041)