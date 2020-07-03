All apartments in Jacksonville
5689 Colony Pine Circle

5689 Colony Pine West · No Longer Available
Location

5689 Colony Pine West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom town home
•One bedroom with one full bathroom downstairs
•Master bedroom
•Large walk-in master closet
•Kitchen features stainless steel appliances
•Back screened patio
•Large shady fenced yard
•Laundry room with washer and dryer
•Lawn maintenance included in rent
•Near NAS Jax, Interstate 295 & Roosevelt & Blanding Boulevard

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
' Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,160, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,160, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5689 Colony Pine Circle have any available units?
5689 Colony Pine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5689 Colony Pine Circle have?
Some of 5689 Colony Pine Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5689 Colony Pine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5689 Colony Pine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5689 Colony Pine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5689 Colony Pine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5689 Colony Pine Circle offer parking?
No, 5689 Colony Pine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5689 Colony Pine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5689 Colony Pine Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5689 Colony Pine Circle have a pool?
No, 5689 Colony Pine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5689 Colony Pine Circle have accessible units?
No, 5689 Colony Pine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5689 Colony Pine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5689 Colony Pine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

