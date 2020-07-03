5689 Colony Pine Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

•3 bedroom/2 bathroom town home

•One bedroom with one full bathroom downstairs

•Master bedroom

•Large walk-in master closet

•Kitchen features stainless steel appliances

•Back screened patio

•Large shady fenced yard

•Laundry room with washer and dryer

•Lawn maintenance included in rent

•Near NAS Jax, Interstate 295 & Roosevelt & Blanding Boulevard



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

' Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,160, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,160, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.