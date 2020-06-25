5687 Bennington Drive

Amenities
•2 Bedroom 2 Bath - All on one floor!!!
•Dinning & living room combo
•Kitchen features black appliances, glass top stove, and dishwasher
•Luxury vinyl wood plank floors
•New carpet in bedrooms
•Washer/dryer connections
•Sliding glass doors leading to a bonus room
•Fenced backyard
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ No pets
Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.