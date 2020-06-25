5687 Bennington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•2 Bedroom 2 Bath - All on one floor!!!

•Dinning & living room combo

•Kitchen features black appliances, glass top stove, and dishwasher

•Luxury vinyl wood plank floors

•New carpet in bedrooms

•Washer/dryer connections

•Sliding glass doors leading to a bonus room

•Fenced backyard



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○○ No pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.