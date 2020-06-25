All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:44 PM

5687 Bennington Drive

5687 Bennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5687 Bennington Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 Bedroom 2 Bath - All on one floor!!!
•Dinning & living room combo
•Kitchen features black appliances, glass top stove, and dishwasher
•Luxury vinyl wood plank floors
•New carpet in bedrooms
•Washer/dryer connections
•Sliding glass doors leading to a bonus room
•Fenced backyard

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ No pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5687 Bennington Drive have any available units?
5687 Bennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5687 Bennington Drive have?
Some of 5687 Bennington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5687 Bennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5687 Bennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5687 Bennington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5687 Bennington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5687 Bennington Drive offer parking?
No, 5687 Bennington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5687 Bennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5687 Bennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5687 Bennington Drive have a pool?
No, 5687 Bennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5687 Bennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5687 Bennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5687 Bennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5687 Bennington Drive has units with dishwashers.
