Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Nice Marsh Creek Home Many Upgrades - Really nice Marsh Creek Home with wood floors, granite countertops throughout, screend room 3 bedrooms / 2 baths with up to 1459 square feet fenced yard and screened room with an attached 2 car garage and extra long driveway for guest. You will get access to a riverfront park to have picnics or walk your dog. There is also a community pool with tennis courts!- accessible to Mayport, 295 shopping this one will go quickly!



(RLNE4149921)