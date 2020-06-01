All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 13 2020 at 7:39 PM

5324 Westchase Court - 1

5324 Westchase Court · No Longer Available
Location

5324 Westchase Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
First Floor Unit in Quadplex. 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath, Newly renovated. Granite Countertops, new cabinets, new Luxury Vinyl Flooring through-out, Fresh paint through-out, New Tile in Bathroom, master bedroom on-suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Westchase Court - 1 have any available units?
5324 Westchase Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5324 Westchase Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Westchase Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Westchase Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5324 Westchase Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5324 Westchase Court - 1 offer parking?
No, 5324 Westchase Court - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5324 Westchase Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 Westchase Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Westchase Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 5324 Westchase Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Westchase Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5324 Westchase Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Westchase Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5324 Westchase Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5324 Westchase Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5324 Westchase Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

