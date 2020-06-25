4835 Elizabeth Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville is ready to welcome you home! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features Ruth N. Upson Elementary School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Quartz Countertops, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing here! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/883347 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.