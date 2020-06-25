All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4835 Elizabeth Terrace

4835 Elizabeth Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4835 Elizabeth Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville is ready to welcome you home! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features Ruth N. Upson Elementary School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Quartz Countertops, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing here! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/883347 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4835 Elizabeth Terrace have any available units?
4835 Elizabeth Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4835 Elizabeth Terrace have?
Some of 4835 Elizabeth Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4835 Elizabeth Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4835 Elizabeth Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4835 Elizabeth Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4835 Elizabeth Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4835 Elizabeth Terrace offer parking?
No, 4835 Elizabeth Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4835 Elizabeth Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4835 Elizabeth Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4835 Elizabeth Terrace have a pool?
No, 4835 Elizabeth Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4835 Elizabeth Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4835 Elizabeth Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4835 Elizabeth Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4835 Elizabeth Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
