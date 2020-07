Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Heather Glen - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home, with an attached 2 car garage located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Heather Glen! This lovely home has a washer & dryer, is located on a cul-de-sac, and is near by to beaches, major arterials, fine dining, and shopping! Tenant responsible for all lawn care. Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE5204395)