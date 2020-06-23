451 SANWICK DR

Amenities

Rent the 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in NE Jacksonville. Two car garage, formal dining room, eating area in kitchen, breakfast bar. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Family Room open to kitchen and overlooks pond view with a covered patio. Split floor plan separate master suite onto one side of the home. Master bathroom includes two vanities, garden tub, separate glass shower. FERTILIZER LAWN TREATMENT INCLUDED! Well known nearby tourist destinations including Amelia Island and Beaches, Jacksonville Beach, Huguenot Park where you can camp at the beach are all just a short commute. Mayport, Downtown, UF North, Amazon Distribution, JEA, JaxPort, JIA, River City Marketplace and the business sector of Southside all within 30 minutes.