4344 BOAT CLUB DR

Amenities

hardwood floors pool air conditioning hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Waterfront located in a private small gated community. full brick, 2 stories with breathtaking views of the river. wood floors, large formal dining room, spacious family room with fireplace. two owner suites, one on 1st floor and one upstairs, with views of pool and riverfront. all kitchen ss appliances convey solid surface countertops. outside is a small paradise, chlorine pool/spa with pent-air automated system, remote control and intelli-bright lights, gas heater. outdoor grill in summer kitchen set up. covered dock with jet ski lift with both electric and water utilities. home security system with DVR and monitoring cameras. home offers automation system for control of lights, opening exterior door, both ac units from smartphone. termite bond.