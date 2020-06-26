All apartments in Jacksonville
4344 BOAT CLUB DR
4344 BOAT CLUB DR

4344 Boat Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4344 Boat Club Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Charter Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Waterfront located in a private small gated community. full brick, 2 stories with breathtaking views of the river. wood floors, large formal dining room, spacious family room with fireplace. two owner suites, one on 1st floor and one upstairs, with views of pool and riverfront. all kitchen ss appliances convey solid surface countertops. outside is a small paradise, chlorine pool/spa with pent-air automated system, remote control and intelli-bright lights, gas heater. outdoor grill in summer kitchen set up. covered dock with jet ski lift with both electric and water utilities. home security system with DVR and monitoring cameras. home offers automation system for control of lights, opening exterior door, both ac units from smartphone. termite bond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4344 BOAT CLUB DR have any available units?
4344 BOAT CLUB DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4344 BOAT CLUB DR have?
Some of 4344 BOAT CLUB DR's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4344 BOAT CLUB DR currently offering any rent specials?
4344 BOAT CLUB DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4344 BOAT CLUB DR pet-friendly?
No, 4344 BOAT CLUB DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4344 BOAT CLUB DR offer parking?
No, 4344 BOAT CLUB DR does not offer parking.
Does 4344 BOAT CLUB DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4344 BOAT CLUB DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4344 BOAT CLUB DR have a pool?
Yes, 4344 BOAT CLUB DR has a pool.
Does 4344 BOAT CLUB DR have accessible units?
No, 4344 BOAT CLUB DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4344 BOAT CLUB DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4344 BOAT CLUB DR does not have units with dishwashers.
