4326 Woodmere St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

4326 Woodmere St

4326 Woodmere Street · No Longer Available
4326 Woodmere Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* COMING SOON 6/3 * Don't miss out on this cozy Avondale bungalow for rent! Featuring gorgeous oak hardwood floors, gas stone fireplace that can be seen from your formal dining room. Completely remodeled kitchen with travertine floors, granite counter tops, custom cabinets and mosaic tile back splash and matching stainless steel appliances. An over-sized master bedroom, spacious guest bedroom and the third bedroom converted into a laundry room, also great for an office or flex room! Updated bathroom has plenty of storage and original detailing. Updated plumbing, wiring, etc. Huge fenced in backyard and extra long driveway! You'll love the convenient location just blocks from the shops. Pets under 60lbs considered with Non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. 2 max. Breed restrictions apply. Resident benefit package: $15.50/month

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4326 Woodmere St have any available units?
4326 Woodmere St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 Woodmere St have?
Some of 4326 Woodmere St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 Woodmere St currently offering any rent specials?
4326 Woodmere St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 Woodmere St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4326 Woodmere St is pet friendly.
Does 4326 Woodmere St offer parking?
No, 4326 Woodmere St does not offer parking.
Does 4326 Woodmere St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 Woodmere St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 Woodmere St have a pool?
No, 4326 Woodmere St does not have a pool.
Does 4326 Woodmere St have accessible units?
No, 4326 Woodmere St does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 Woodmere St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4326 Woodmere St does not have units with dishwashers.
