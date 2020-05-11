4326 Woodmere St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

* COMING SOON 6/3 * Don't miss out on this cozy Avondale bungalow for rent! Featuring gorgeous oak hardwood floors, gas stone fireplace that can be seen from your formal dining room. Completely remodeled kitchen with travertine floors, granite counter tops, custom cabinets and mosaic tile back splash and matching stainless steel appliances. An over-sized master bedroom, spacious guest bedroom and the third bedroom converted into a laundry room, also great for an office or flex room! Updated bathroom has plenty of storage and original detailing. Updated plumbing, wiring, etc. Huge fenced in backyard and extra long driveway! You'll love the convenient location just blocks from the shops. Pets under 60lbs considered with Non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. 2 max. Breed restrictions apply. Resident benefit package: $15.50/month