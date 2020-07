Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning huge with tons of Oak trees nestled on a huge lot just a few blocks from the river. Front porch area is perfect for a rocking chair or two! Front door leads into a formal living and dining area with fireplace. There is a second family room off of kitchen that has access to the backyard. Updated Kitchen too! All bedrooms are located on right side of home. Deck area out back. Close to NAS Jax, Major Highways, and Downtown.