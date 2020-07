Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car attached garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of Ironwood. This lovely community has 2 clubhouses, 2 pools & 2 gyms! Central Southside location near shopping, dining, and entertainment, with quick access to I-95. Landlord may consider small pet with fee. Has a washer & dryer! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in. Only 2 vehicles per household due to HOA rules.