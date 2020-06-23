All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

419 Cranes Landing Ct

419 Crane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

419 Crane Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/828918703b ----
This brick beauty is nestled on a cul-de-sac in the quaint, quiet neighborhood of Glynlea-Grovepark.
3 Bedrooms,2 bathrooms,2 car garage home is tiled throughout, living room features a fireplace perfect for taking the chill off cool nights, and french doors that open up to a large backyard with plenty of room to entertain and enjoy large gatherings. This home wont last long so call today for a tour!!

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Microwave
Flooring Tile
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Cul De Sac
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Cranes Landing Ct have any available units?
419 Cranes Landing Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Cranes Landing Ct have?
Some of 419 Cranes Landing Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Cranes Landing Ct currently offering any rent specials?
419 Cranes Landing Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Cranes Landing Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Cranes Landing Ct is pet friendly.
Does 419 Cranes Landing Ct offer parking?
Yes, 419 Cranes Landing Ct does offer parking.
Does 419 Cranes Landing Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Cranes Landing Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Cranes Landing Ct have a pool?
No, 419 Cranes Landing Ct does not have a pool.
Does 419 Cranes Landing Ct have accessible units?
No, 419 Cranes Landing Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Cranes Landing Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Cranes Landing Ct has units with dishwashers.
