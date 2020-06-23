419 Cranes Landing Ct

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/828918703b ----
This brick beauty is nestled on a cul-de-sac in the quaint, quiet neighborhood of Glynlea-Grovepark.
3 Bedrooms,2 bathrooms,2 car garage home is tiled throughout, living room features a fireplace perfect for taking the chill off cool nights, and french doors that open up to a large backyard with plenty of room to entertain and enjoy large gatherings. This home wont last long so call today for a tour!!
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Microwave
Flooring Tile
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Cul De Sac
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage