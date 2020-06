Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fire pit

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Fantastic 3/1 in the Miramar/San Marco area!! - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom beauty! Right when you walk into the large living room you will feel right at home. Home features separate dining room, sun room with new vinyl plank flooring, and an AMAZING backyard, complete with fire pit. Washer and Dryer "as is". Small pets under 25 pounds allowed.

Detached Garage in back is NOT part of the lease and not for tenant use. Tenants must park in the driveway in front of home.



(RLNE5649380)