3865 Campanero Ct # 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3865 Campanero Ct # 2

3865 Campenero Ct 2 · No Longer Available
Location

3865 Campenero Ct 2, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
carpet
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2 BR/2BA Condo - Gated Community - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath recently remodeled Condo. Close to the Towncenter along with other restaurants, shopping & More. This home has Brand new carpets, paint and other features throughout the home. Walk into a Spacious living / Dining combo that leads into the kitchen. Unique ceilings and layout. Take a step onto the nice Screened in porch for relaxing and enjoying the breeze. Master bedroom offers its own bathroom & double closet space. 2nd bedroom has its own access to the porch as a special bonus. Community is gated and offers 2 Pools.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 have any available units?
3865 Campanero Ct # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 have?
Some of 3865 Campanero Ct # 2's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3865 Campanero Ct # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 offer parking?
No, 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 have a pool?
Yes, 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 has a pool.
Does 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 have accessible units?
No, 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3865 Campanero Ct # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA

Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach

Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia