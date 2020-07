Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Nice 3/2 convenient to everywhere - Property Id: 187255



Nice 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home located close to schools, shopping, and more.

This home was built new in 2008 and has concrete siding.

It has Central heat & ac, Inside laundry area. and a front porch.

A must see!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187255

Property Id 187255



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5517127)