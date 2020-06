Amenities

This beautiful and spacious 4/3/2 home in the desired community of Victoria Lakes has everything you are looking for under 2365 sf. The huge floor plan makes everything very spacious. Kitchen has a a breakfast nook, breakfast bar and offers formal dining. A bonus room next to the master bedroom can be used as an office. The split plan brings privacy and there is an extra room upstairs with on-suite bath! That's right - TWO MASTER SUITES IN THIS HOME! Could also be used as a play room or home theatre. Fully fenced back yard is ideal for outdoor enjoyment. MOVE IN DATE IS JULY 22ND