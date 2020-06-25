3527 UPHILL TER

Amenities

Charming three bedroom, two bathroom home in Ashley Manors. Open split bedroom floor plan with neutral paint colors throughout. Kitchen features breakfast nook with bay window, pantry closet for additional storage, and breakfast bar opening to large great room/dining room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Great for entertaining. Master features large walk-in closet and spacious ensuite with relaxing garden tub. Nice sized fenced backyard and two car garage. Laundry room - bring your own washer/dryer. Quiet neighborhood just off Ft. Caroline Rd with easy access to I-295 and Wonderwood Expressway for quick route to Mayport and the beaches. Close to shopping. Pets considered.