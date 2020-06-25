All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

3527 UPHILL TER

3527 Uphill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3527 Uphill Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming three bedroom, two bathroom home in Ashley Manors. Open split bedroom floor plan with neutral paint colors throughout. Kitchen features breakfast nook with bay window, pantry closet for additional storage, and breakfast bar opening to large great room/dining room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Great for entertaining. Master features large walk-in closet and spacious ensuite with relaxing garden tub. Nice sized fenced backyard and two car garage. Laundry room - bring your own washer/dryer. Quiet neighborhood just off Ft. Caroline Rd with easy access to I-295 and Wonderwood Expressway for quick route to Mayport and the beaches. Close to shopping. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 UPHILL TER have any available units?
3527 UPHILL TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3527 UPHILL TER have?
Some of 3527 UPHILL TER's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 UPHILL TER currently offering any rent specials?
3527 UPHILL TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 UPHILL TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 3527 UPHILL TER is pet friendly.
Does 3527 UPHILL TER offer parking?
Yes, 3527 UPHILL TER offers parking.
Does 3527 UPHILL TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3527 UPHILL TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 UPHILL TER have a pool?
No, 3527 UPHILL TER does not have a pool.
Does 3527 UPHILL TER have accessible units?
No, 3527 UPHILL TER does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 UPHILL TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3527 UPHILL TER has units with dishwashers.
