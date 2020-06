Amenities

SPRINGFIELD 2ND FOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT: From I-95, east on 8th St. Right on Boulevard, left on 5th St. to duplex on left. 2 large bedrooms, 1bath, large living room, large dining room, breakfast room, large Kitchen (R/R), CHA, hardwood floors, approx. 1500 sf. laundry room with w/d hook up. large front balcony may consider pet w/nrpf, outdoor smoking only, $1050 security deposit , 1 year lease, [AVNSLB pm eh] available now