3215 Seine Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3215 Seine Dr

3215 Seine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Seine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Ribault

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 3BR/2BA LG Master Bedroom - Don't Get stuck moving during the Holidays, Check out this Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, Just Repainted with small updates added. Home Has a concrete Front porch area, with a single carport. Walk into a spacious living room and Kitchen with counter space. Pantry Closet for food storage, Master bedroom is very large with 2 closets and a master Bathroom.
Laundry room is spacious, no Washer/ dryer units included. Central A/C & Heat, Back Porch / Large Florida room for entertainment. Fenced in backyard for kids or dogs.Pet Friendly Upon approval, Call the office and schedule an appointment.

(RLNE4501227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Seine Dr have any available units?
3215 Seine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Seine Dr have?
Some of 3215 Seine Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Seine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Seine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Seine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Seine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Seine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Seine Dr offers parking.
Does 3215 Seine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Seine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Seine Dr have a pool?
No, 3215 Seine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Seine Dr have accessible units?
No, 3215 Seine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Seine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 Seine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
