3215 Seine Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome 3BR/2BA LG Master Bedroom - Don't Get stuck moving during the Holidays, Check out this Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, Just Repainted with small updates added. Home Has a concrete Front porch area, with a single carport. Walk into a spacious living room and Kitchen with counter space. Pantry Closet for food storage, Master bedroom is very large with 2 closets and a master Bathroom.

Laundry room is spacious, no Washer/ dryer units included. Central A/C & Heat, Back Porch / Large Florida room for entertainment. Fenced in backyard for kids or dogs.Pet Friendly Upon approval, Call the office and schedule an appointment.



(RLNE4501227)