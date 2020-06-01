All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

3141 Crosby Lane

3141 Crosby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3141 Crosby Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Greenfield Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single family house with attached garage for rent in a good neighborhood. Available from January 1st 2020. All tile and wood floor for easy cleaning. Close to downtown, shopping and avenues mall. Lease is optional but minimum 3 month stay. If you sign long term lease rent and deposit can be negotiated based on credit. Rent 1500 and deposit from 2000 to 3000. First month rent and deposit is due before move in. Available from January 1st 2020. Pets ok on case by case. We can discuss. If you have additional questions please contact me.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jacksonville-fl?lid=12916724

(RLNE5425143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 Crosby Lane have any available units?
3141 Crosby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3141 Crosby Lane have?
Some of 3141 Crosby Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 Crosby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Crosby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Crosby Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3141 Crosby Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3141 Crosby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3141 Crosby Lane offers parking.
Does 3141 Crosby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 Crosby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Crosby Lane have a pool?
No, 3141 Crosby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3141 Crosby Lane have accessible units?
No, 3141 Crosby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Crosby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3141 Crosby Lane has units with dishwashers.

