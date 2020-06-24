All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD

2838 Eagles Hammock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2838 Eagles Hammock Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and meticulously maintained home located in the desirable community of Eagles Hammock. You will feel right at home as soon as you walk into the grand foyer with the formal dining room on the left and flex space on the right. Upgraded kitchen overlooks the living room and oversized backyard. Owners suite features walk in shower, dual sinks, garden tub, and walk in shower. Upstairs you will find either an additional bedroom or play room with full bathroom. Open up the sliding glass doors to the covered patio and pond views! Large backyard makes a great space for entertaining. Call today to schedule an appointment! W/d included, pets welcome subject to owner approval, non-smokers only. Available 4/5/19!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD have any available units?
2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD have?
Some of 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD offers parking.
Does 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD has a pool.
Does 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2838 EAGLES HAMMOCK BLVD has units with dishwashers.
