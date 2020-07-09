2818 Oak St

Amenities

parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

Charming 2nd floor Riverside apartment with eat-in kitchen, 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. Enjoy central air, laundry in the building, and covered off-street parking. Apartments front entry leads into the living room, and a back entry connects the kitchen down to the attached sundeck overlooking the landscaped backyard. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage removal, and landscaping. Tenant pays other utilities.



WHAT YOULL LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

Location Location! This apartment is in sought after Riverside, walking distance to St. Vincents Medical Center as well as Willowbranch, Cherry St. and Moms Parks. Also convenient to bus transportation lines. Come join the Riverside, Five Points, and Avondale neighborhoods with this wonderful apartment.

Lease Details: Rent includes water, sewer, garbage removal, and landscaping. Tenant pays other utilities. TEXT OR EMAIL FOR INFO. $15 MONTHLY DISCOUNT FOR MILIY PERSONNEL AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS.



(RLNE5783571)