2818 Oak St
2818 Oak St

2818 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2nd floor Riverside apartment with eat-in kitchen, 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. Enjoy central air, laundry in the building, and covered off-street parking. Apartments front entry leads into the living room, and a back entry connects the kitchen down to the attached sundeck overlooking the landscaped backyard. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage removal, and landscaping. Tenant pays other utilities.

WHAT YOULL LOVE ABOUT THE HOME
Location Location! This apartment is in sought after Riverside, walking distance to St. Vincents Medical Center as well as Willowbranch, Cherry St. and Moms Parks. Also convenient to bus transportation lines. Come join the Riverside, Five Points, and Avondale neighborhoods with this wonderful apartment.
Lease Details: Rent includes water, sewer, garbage removal, and landscaping. Tenant pays other utilities. TEXT OR EMAIL FOR INFO. $15 MONTHLY DISCOUNT FOR MILIY PERSONNEL AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Oak St have any available units?
2818 Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2818 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2818 Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Oak St offers parking.
Does 2818 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Oak St have a pool?
No, 2818 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 2818 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2818 Oak St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2818 Oak St has units with air conditioning.

