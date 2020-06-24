2745 Cavender Court - 1

Amenities
This gorgeous unit is right in the heart of Jacksonville. A short drive to the Beaches, St Johns Town Center, Downtown, San Marco and plenty of places to work. The unit is clean and professionally managed. Unit comes with washer/dryer and private screened in porch.
Our ideal tenant has:
- 3X rent in household income
- Fair credit or higher
- No previous evictions
- Great references
- Ability to pass a background check
- No smokers
- No pets
Fees & Costs:
-$50 application fee for each applicant (all persons above 18)
- $925 Deposit To Hold / Security Deposit
- $75 Leasing Fee
- $925/Month rent