All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2745 Cavender Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2745 Cavender Court - 1
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:49 PM

2745 Cavender Court - 1

2745 Cavender Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Holiday Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2745 Cavender Court, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This gorgeous unit is right in the heart of Jacksonville. A short drive to the Beaches, St Johns Town Center, Downtown, San Marco and plenty of places to work. The unit is clean and professionally managed. Unit comes with washer/dryer and private screened in porch.

Our ideal tenant has:
- 3X rent in household income
- Fair credit or higher
- No previous evictions
- Great references
- Ability to pass a background check
- No smokers
- No pets

Fees & Costs:
-$50 application fee for each applicant (all persons above 18)
- $925 Deposit To Hold / Security Deposit
- $75 Leasing Fee
- $925/Month rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Cavender Court - 1 have any available units?
2745 Cavender Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2745 Cavender Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Cavender Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Cavender Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2745 Cavender Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2745 Cavender Court - 1 offer parking?
No, 2745 Cavender Court - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2745 Cavender Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2745 Cavender Court - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Cavender Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 2745 Cavender Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Cavender Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2745 Cavender Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Cavender Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 Cavender Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 Cavender Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 Cavender Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia