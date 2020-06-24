2745 Cavender Court - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

This gorgeous unit is right in the heart of Jacksonville. A short drive to the Beaches, St Johns Town Center, Downtown, San Marco and plenty of places to work. The unit is clean and professionally managed. Unit comes with washer/dryer and private screened in porch.



Our ideal tenant has:

- 3X rent in household income

- Fair credit or higher

- No previous evictions

- Great references

- Ability to pass a background check

- No smokers

- No pets



Fees & Costs:

-$50 application fee for each applicant (all persons above 18)

- $925 Deposit To Hold / Security Deposit

- $75 Leasing Fee

- $925/Month rent