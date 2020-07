Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage ceiling fan extra storage range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LAKE SHORE SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE FOR RENT: From 5 Points: Park Street west, continue onto Blanding Blvd, left onto Lake Shore Blvd to property on left. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat in kitchen (R/R), tile floors throughout, CHA, washer/dryer As Is, 1 car garage with additional storage, approx 1,050 sf, $950 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider small pet with NRPF, outside smokers only [OV rs&lr] Available now.